Cullen Capital Management Cut Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (TSM) by $1.05 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Eagle Asset Management Increased Its Holding in Splunk (SPLK) as Shares Rose

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (TSM) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 26,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 329,550 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.91M, down from 356,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 9.47M shares traded or 49.37% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 57,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 918,710 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.53 million, up from 861,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $118.06. About 1.49 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe Rusling invested in 0% or 34 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Bb&T invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 2.30 million are held by Ameriprise Incorporated. Federated Invsts Pa reported 1.49M shares stake. Natixis holds 84,360 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 9,928 shares. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Limited has invested 0.76% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 246,708 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 3.09 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nomura Holding holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 595,627 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na reported 1,712 shares. Venator Management Limited holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 22,500 shares. Registered Invest Advisor Inc has invested 0.33% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Cookson Peirce Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 161,559 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $105.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR) by 8,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,633 shares, and cut its stake in Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) by 2,910 shares to 403,310 shares, valued at $44.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Engie (GDSZF) by 53,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi (SNYNF).