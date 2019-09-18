Cullen Capital Management Cut Its Total Sa (Adr) (TOT) Holding; Shorts at Momo – American Depositary Shares (MOMO) Raised By 11.84%

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Total Sa (Adr) (TOT) stake by 13.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 13,125 shares as Total Sa (Adr) (TOT)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 81,660 shares with $4.56M value, down from 94,785 last quarter. Total Sa (Adr) now has $139.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 2.76 million shares traded or 57.08% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 11/05/2018 – TOTAL STRENGTHENS COOPERATION W/ SONATRACH; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total Will Become Largest Stockholder With 25% Stake; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: France’s Total to stay clear of Lebanese maritime area contested by Israel; 20/05/2018 – Notable: $FP.FR: Total’s decision to make contracts with # Iran just a serious theater review – ! $FP.FR; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL COMMITS TO DIVERSIFYING LA MEDE REFINERY SUPPLY; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, PEMEX BID GROUP WIN OIL BLOCK 33 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 26/04/2018 – Total Raises Interim Dividend to EUR0.64 a Share; 22/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total Voting Rights; 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Profit Slightly Falls; Raises 2018 Interim Dividend

Momo Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:MOMO) had an increase of 11.84% in short interest. MOMO’s SI was 7.91 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.84% from 7.07M shares previously. With 3.54 million avg volume, 2 days are for Momo Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s short sellers to cover MOMO’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 2.18M shares traded. Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) has declined 13.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MOMO News: 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – MOMO INC MOMO.O – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARE $0.47; 25/04/2018 – Lonestar Cell MTN and Youtap Launch Momo Pay in Liberia; 08/03/2018 – CryptoKitties launches in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan; appoints Tuzki creator Momo Wang as brand ambassador and first contributor to Artist Series; 27/04/2018 – Momo Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 07/03/2018 – MOMO INC MOMO.O – MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS WERE 99.1 MLN IN DECEMBER 2017, COMPARED TO 81.1 MLN IN DECEMBER 2016; 15/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE EXITED MOMO, VIPS, TWTR, AMZN, CCJ IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – MOMO INC MOMO.O – MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS (“MAU”) WERE 103.3 MLN IN MARCH 2018, COMPARED TO 85.2 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 11/05/2018 – Momo Announces Successful Closing of Tantan Transaction; 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Adds iQIYI, Exits Momo, Cuts JD.com: 13F

Momo Inc. operates as a mobile-based social networking platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $7.28 billion. The companyÂ’s platform includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services that are provided to users, customers, and platform partners. It has a 17.25 P/E ratio. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations and interests; and Hani, a live video application.

More notable recent Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Momo Keep Climbing After Rallying Nearly 40% in 2019? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Momo’s (MOMO) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Momo (MOMO) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Momo Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Momo Inc. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:MOMO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Momo Inc. – American Depositary Shares has $4900 highest and $40.4000 lowest target. $44.70’s average target is 27.02% above currents $35.19 stock price. Momo Inc. – American Depositary Shares had 2 analyst reports since May 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, May 29.

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 23.13% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $2.98B for 11.69 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “European oil majors upgraded at JPMorgan – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Total, Qatar Petroleum sign asset transfer deals – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buying Protection For My Total S.A. Investment – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Freeport LNG terminal ships first commissioning cargo – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, CSX, Tapestry, Total, Viacom And More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 9,100 shares to 24,300 valued at $1.07M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ascendas Real Estate Investmen stake by 591,100 shares and now owns 2.31 million shares. Siemens Ag (SMAWF) was raised too.