Cullen Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) by $8.23 Million; Selway Asset Management Has Upped Its Fedex (FDX) Holding

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 2,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 24,511 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 21,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $6.17 during the last trading session, reaching $157.56. About 2.78M shares traded or 22.69% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Global Calgary: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FBI: NO REPORTED INJURIES AT FEDEX FACILITY IN SHERTZ, TEXAS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY GROUP ANNUITY PACT TO CUT PENSION OBLIGATIONS; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – GOODWILL CHARGE IS RELATED TO REDUCTION OF VALUE OF GOODWILL RECORDED DUE TO JANUARY 2015 ACQUISITION OF GENCO DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – Officials probe explosion at FedEx facility in Texas; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX ACQUIRED P2P MAILING FOR £92M; 21/05/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50’s-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 73,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 722,980 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.00M, down from 796,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $90.29. About 1.05M shares traded or 40.39% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Muni Income Ii (PML) by 22,200 shares to 15,100 shares, valued at $215,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity. MERINO JOHN L had sold 2,300 shares worth $419,160.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity. MERINO JOHN L had sold 2,300 shares worth $419,160.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambev Sa (Adr) (NYSE:ABEV) by 658,580 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag (Adr) (NYSE:NVS) by 7,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 872,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $220.17 million for 15.36 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.