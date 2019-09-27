Cullen Capital Management Cut Its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Position as Shares Rose; Cbs New (CBS) Market Value Rose While Tremblant Capital Group Lifted Its Stake

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 1432.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 1.92 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 2.06 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.76 million, up from 134,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.44. About 1.05M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Faces Rebellion From CBS Board; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 16/05/2018 – CBS ASKED DELAWARE COURT TO BLOCK REDSTONES OVER VOTING POWER; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS NO INTENTION OF REPLACING CBS BOARD; 11/04/2018 – NEW CBS BID FOR VIACOM IS SAID EXPECTED TO BE INSUFFICIENT:CNBC; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: In coming days or weeks, it is likely that controlling shareholder Shari Redstone will move to fire CBS; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS “BOARD VOTE, WHILE COUCHED AS AN EFFORT TO PREVENT SUCH A TRANSACTION, WAS PURE PRETEXT.”; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling shareholder over proposed Viacom deal

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 12,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 524,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.31 million, down from 537,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.03M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Lc holds 0.1% or 303,003 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund has invested 0.07% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). has 0.28% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 208 shares. Glenmede Trust Commerce Na has 190,296 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Valley National Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Moreover, Pointstate Cap LP has 0.06% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Franklin Res reported 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Sunbelt holds 0.14% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 6,676 shares. Washington has 2.36% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 41,685 shares. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 304 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 81,102 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Park Circle owns 0.02% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 500 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 3 shares.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (Call) (NYSE:GRUB) by 256,416 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 25,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A (Call).

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) by 6,350 shares to 44,110 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 45,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granite Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 257,417 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Roberts Glore Co Incorporated Il owns 51,673 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Mgmt holds 80,483 shares or 4.45% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invests holds 1.87% or 2.04M shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 20.82 million shares or 3.08% of the stock. Bath Savings Tru reported 56,425 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 918,898 shares. Schnieders Management Lc reported 69,308 shares or 3.64% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 933,522 shares. The Kentucky-based Central State Bank And Tru has invested 0.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp Incorporated has invested 3.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crystal Rock Cap accumulated 27,555 shares. Everence Mgmt holds 3.99% or 180,021 shares. Marshall Sullivan Incorporated Wa reported 17,071 shares. Wheatland Inc has invested 5.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).