Cullen Capital Management Cut Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Position by $16.67 Million; Shares Declined; Profund Advisors Has Raised Epr Pptys (EPR) Stake by $304,760; Share Value Declined

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 129,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 400,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.96M, down from 529,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $111.26. About 911,257 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Patient-reported Outcomes Tool Revealed Improvement in Symptom Frequency and Quality of Life Domains With Entresto; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA- TRIAL COMPARED LYNPARZA WITH CHEMOTHERAPY FOR PATIENTS WITH GERMLINE BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER, MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 19/04/2018 – FDA staff cites safety issues for Lilly, Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug; 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference; 23/04/2018 – LILLY-INCYTE DRUG HIGH DOSE FAILS TO WIN PANEL VOTE ON SAFETY; 15/05/2018 – Novartis ARROW trial to assess mechanistic superiority of direct IL-17A inhibition (Cosentyx®) over IL-23 inhibition (Tremfya®*); 16/05/2018 – SHORTER HERCEPTIN THERAPY ALSO SHOWED DECREASE IN SIDE EFFECTS; 28/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS OVERALL SUMMARY SCORE WAS ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER FOR ENTRESTO PATIENTS THAN FOR PATIENTS NOT TAKING ENTRESTO; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Announces CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 REACH-2 Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients Met Overall Surv

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 57.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 4,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846,000, up from 6,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.4. About 59,956 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 11/03/2018 – UPM: TVO CONFIRMS A SETTLEMENT PACT SIGNED ON OL3 EPR PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates EPR Properties’ Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2028 ‘BBB-‘

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 10,466 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co owns 12,683 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Of Raymore invested in 15,300 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 39,833 shares. Duncker Streett & Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Northern Trust accumulated 864,148 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 29,260 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership holds 129,147 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 228 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.02% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Raymond James Services Advsr holds 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) or 29,995 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0% or 2,718 shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 0% or 33 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Financial Lc holds 9,052 shares. 54 were accumulated by Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. $937,125 worth of stock was sold by Hirons Michael L on Thursday, February 14.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 18,245 shares to 70,909 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,608 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0.35% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Johnson reported 5,585 shares stake. Dodge Cox invested 1.56% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Raymond James Tru Na reported 40,583 shares. Opus Cap Grp Incorporated Limited Company owns 5,090 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Legacy Private Trust has 10,109 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Cumberland Ptnrs holds 0.08% or 6,152 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Lc New York invested in 0.04% or 2,912 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 1,400 shares. Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 0.05% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 11,537 are held by Brave Asset Mngmt. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, First Advisors Lp has 0.19% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Guardian Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 513,061 were reported by Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Com.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. Zulueta Alfonso G sold 4,000 shares worth $480,000. $24.22 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag (Adr) (NYSE:NVS) by 7,525 shares to 872,176 shares, valued at $83.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siemens Ag (Adr) (SIEGY) by 22,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 979,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).