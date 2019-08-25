Cullen Capital Management Cut By $5.20 Million Its Chevron Corp. (CVX) Holding; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT)

Among 2 analysts covering Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Total Energy Services has $15 highest and $13.5 lowest target. $14.25’s average target is 141.12% above currents $5.91 stock price. Total Energy Services had 2 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by GMP Securities with “Buy”. Altacorp maintained Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) on Sunday, March 10 with “Buy” rating. See Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) latest ratings:

10/03/2019 Broker: Altacorp Rating: Buy New Target: $13.5 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Chevron Corp. (CVX) stake by 7.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 42,280 shares as Chevron Corp. (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 541,720 shares with $66.73 million value, down from 584,000 last quarter. Chevron Corp. now has $218.66B valuation. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.65 million shares traded or 37.52% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “This Energy ETF Could Finally Be Perking Up – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. The insider REED DEBRA L bought $502,074.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $141.90’s average target is 23.20% above currents $115.18 stock price. Chevron Corp had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Societe Generale maintained the shares of CVX in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CVX in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 0.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,479 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Llc reported 11,492 shares stake. Associated Banc reported 211,633 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 3.25% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cleararc Capital stated it has 46,120 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation owns 220,930 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Braun Stacey Associates Inc holds 140,613 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Elm Advsrs Limited Liability owns 0.58% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 6,720 shares. Mairs & Power invested in 253,064 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Rothschild Commerce Asset Management Us holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 895,003 shares. M invested 0.77% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sageworth Tru reported 1,139 shares. Alps Incorporated, Colorado-based fund reported 15,743 shares. 35,170 are owned by Pacific Inv. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased Unilever Nv (Adr) (NYSE:UN) stake by 7,375 shares to 1.10M valued at $63.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Siemens Ag (Adr) (SIEGY) stake by 22,685 shares and now owns 979,940 shares. Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) was raised too.

More important recent Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Total Energy Services Inc.â€™s (TSE:TOT) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is TOTAL S.A. (TOT) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Investors Undervaluing TOTAL S.A. (TOT) Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Start-Up Production Boost TOTAL’s (TOT) Q1 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 33,560 shares traded. Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 13/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 60 FROM EUR 57; 11/04/2018 – Total Buys $300 Mln of Assets in Gulf of Mexico; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL TO CONTINUE INVESTING IN RUSSIA AND RESPECT ANY SANCTIONS; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SEES MORE SHALE OIL COMING THIS YEAR; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO POUYANNE SPEAKS IN SAINT-PETERSBURG; 16/05/2018 – Total Will Pull out of Iran Gas Project if No Project Waiver Granted by U.S; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: France’s Total to stay clear of Lebanese maritime area contested by Israel; 24/04/2018 – Gasoline Stations: Global Markets to 2022 Featuring BP, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Petrochina Company, Royal Dutch Shell & Total S.A. – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Total to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions with Google Cloud

Total Energy Services Inc. operates as an energy services firm in Canada. The company has market cap of $268.91 million. It operates through three divisions: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, and Compression and Process Services. It has a 10.57 P/E ratio. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling equipment and services, as well as operates a fleet of 18 rigs in Canada.