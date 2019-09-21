Cullen Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (Adr) (GSK); Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Valuation Declined While Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (Adr) (GSK) by 59.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 26,405 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, up from 16,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 2.92 million shares traded or 27.88% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS BELIEVES AVEXIS MAIN SMA MEDICINE HAS MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR PEAK SALES POTENTIAL; 25/04/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC – EXPANDED APPROVAL IN U.S. ALLOWS TRELEGY ELLIPTA TO BE USED AS A TREATMENT FOR A BROADER POPULATION OF COPD PATIENTS; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys Novartis stake in consumer health care venture for $13 billion; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets; 16/05/2018 – UK lawmakers call for post-Brexit pharmaceutical deal with EU; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline PLC 1Q Turnover GBP7.22B; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE: GSK HAS AGREED TO PAY $200M BREAK FEE; 11/05/2018 – GSK CONSUMER FINAL DIV/SHR 75 RUPEES

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 299,508 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.21M, down from 306,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 5.71M shares traded or 55.80% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 23/04/2018 – Southwest Air Expects ‘Minimal’ Delays And Cancellations This Week; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Reports April Traffic; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Cancels 40 Flights for Engine Inspections; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N AIRPLANE IN PHILADELPHIA AFTER MEDIA REPORTS OF EMERGENCY LANDING; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS THERE ARE NO OTHER REPORTS OF INJURIES; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH TO BE IN LOW FIVE PERCENT RANGE; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Bookings Fall After Fatal Accident; 16/03/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway may buy the rest of Southwest Airlines, according to Wolfe Research; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Southwest plane makes emergency landing at Philly airport

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.14 million for 12.73 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 620,112 shares to 759,162 shares, valued at $10.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 74,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Growth Properties Llc Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proffitt & Goodson accumulated 65 shares. Advantage has 110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Numerixs has 0.07% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 21,459 shares. 706 were reported by Valley Advisers. Charles Schwab Invest reported 2.04 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management holds 324,442 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 138,004 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 5.17M shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 1.03M shares. Utd Fire Gp Incorporated invested 0.14% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Brandywine Global Management Ltd Com holds 539,294 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Com owns 11,900 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. U S Global Investors Incorporated invested 4.39% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora holds 0.66% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 36,701 shares.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Adr) Cl by 18,060 shares to 890,600 shares, valued at $58.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) by 3,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,410 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc..