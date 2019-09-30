Cullen Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Diageo Plc (Adr) (DEO); Brown Advisory Securities Has Decreased Position in Price T Rowe Group (TROW) as Shares Rose

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diageo Plc (Adr) (DEO) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 346,075 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.64M, up from 344,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $162.57. About 334,584 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW) by 25.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 3,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 10,660 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, down from 14,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Price T Rowe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $113.03. About 1.02M shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 16/05/2018 – Soros, T. Rowe Top Tesla’s Most Notable Buyers List Last Quarter; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Forum Energy; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.5% Position in Endocyte; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Rev $1.3B; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Will Consolidate Tampa Operations Center Into 2 Other Sites; 12/03/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE PRELIMINARY FEB. MONTH-END AUM $1.02 TRILLION; 08/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price and Symphony Partner to Define Compliant Audio, Video and Screen-Sharing Features for Financial Firms; 02/04/2018 – T. Rowe Price: Gig Economy Workers Pay More Attention To Their Money; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.8% Position in Rosetta Stone

Analysts await T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.99 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.99 per share. TROW’s profit will be $468.78M for 14.20 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual EPS reported by T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold TROW shares while 234 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 157.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 160.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moller accumulated 7,200 shares. Next Fin Group invested in 3,629 shares. Cypress Group Incorporated owns 4,266 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.14% or 618,767 shares. Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 1.37% stake. Parkside Natl Bank Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,540 shares. Nomura, Japan-based fund reported 10,310 shares. 346,199 were accumulated by Bamco New York. Old Natl Commercial Bank In owns 9,827 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Clark Capital Mngmt Gru Inc has invested 0.04% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 57,144 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated accumulated 3,512 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.09% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $375.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20,587 shares to 114,167 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) (NYSE:HSBC) by 60,850 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $43.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smiths Group Plc (SMGKF) by 41,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,650 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Adr) Cl.

