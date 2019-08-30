Cullen Capital Management Boosted Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) Holding By $773,600; IMPACT FUSION INTERNATIONAL (IFUS) Shorts Up By 33.23%

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) stake by 19.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc acquired 9,670 shares as Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 59,700 shares with $4.81 million value, up from 50,030 last quarter. Eaton Corp. Plc now has $34.01B valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $80.98. About 1.07 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco

IMPACT FUSION INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:IFUS) had an increase of 33.23% in short interest. IFUS’s SI was 166,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 33.23% from 124,600 shares previously. With 255,300 avg volume, 1 days are for IMPACT FUSION INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:IFUS)’s short sellers to cover IFUS’s short positions. It closed at $0.001 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Impact Fusion International, Inc. engages in the business of marketing products in the health and wellness sector. The company has market cap of $288,685. The firm focuses on the invention, development, and marketing of its proprietary products worldwide for the health of humans and animals. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products include Nutri-Mastic that supports digestive function, the immune system, vital organ health, healthy blood cells, and cardiac muscle and heart function; Intact Nutrition herbal health support products; Intact Endurance, which offers nutrients to increase body's optimal energy levels; Pet Intact nutritional supplements; and Equine Intact products.

Among 5 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Eaton has $94 highest and $9000 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 12.87% above currents $80.98 stock price. Eaton had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 4 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Howard Incorporated Ny invested 2.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 7,100 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.05% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc has 18,308 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kistler has invested 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 4,045 shares. Moreover, First City Capital Mgmt has 0.91% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 15,665 shares. Linscomb Williams holds 0.02% or 2,658 shares in its portfolio. Fdx has 0.04% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Hartford Mngmt holds 0.13% or 58,745 shares. Levin Strategies LP has 230,872 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Raymond James Na has 0.15% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 33,026 shares. Massachusetts-based St Germain D J Communications has invested 0.08% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).