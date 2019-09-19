Culbertson A N & Co Raised Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $327,484 as Share Price Rose; Oz Management LP Lowered Its Stake in Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) as Stock Rose

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Culbertson A N & Co Inc bought 2,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 66,020 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.22M, up from 63,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $123.82. About 2.23M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP) by 85.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 219,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.28% . The hedge fund held 36,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212,000, down from 255,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Ziopharm Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $704.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $4.525. About 693,937 shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, up 38.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolus Inc (Put) by 59,500 shares to 63,300 shares, valued at $925,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cronos Group Inc (Put) by 122,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Cryoport Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

