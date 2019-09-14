Culbertson A N & Co Holding in Chevron New (CVX) Boosted as Share Value Rose; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Share Value Declined, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Trimmed Holding

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 74,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 106,877 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.05M, down from 180,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $204.07. About 563,442 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Culbertson A N & Co Inc bought 2,641 shares as the company's stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 66,020 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.22 million, up from 63,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Navellier & Assocs holds 1,040 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Zeke Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Grassi Inv Mngmt invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 44,269 were accumulated by Iberiabank. Private Ocean Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 125 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc reported 0% stake. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Usca Ria Limited Liability Co invested 0.42% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Fort Lp invested in 0.07% or 1,960 shares. Colorado-based Tributary Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Comml Bank Of Omaha stated it has 25,377 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Canandaigua Bancorp Company holds 1.72% or 47,465 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd has 0.09% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 826,804 shares.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,770 shares to 33,280 shares, valued at $6.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 59,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Cannabis companies have secret formulas to determine when the U.S. may allow pot sales – MarketWatch” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Big-Time Dividend Stocks With Marijuana Exposure – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Constellation Brands to Book $54 Million Loss From Canopy Growth Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Constellation Brands Have A Hard Seltzer Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Exclusive: Canopy Growth Co-Founder Bruce Linton On His Next Steps, Says ‘I’m Cheering For Entrepreneurs’ – Benzinga” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 EPS, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $502.97M for 19.47 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.