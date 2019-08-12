CUI Global, Inc. (CUI) Reaches $0.68 52 Week Low; Willis Investment Counsel Cut Philip Morris Intl (PEP) Position

Willis Investment Counsel decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PEP) stake by 19.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willis Investment Counsel sold 38,520 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Willis Investment Counsel holds 164,000 shares with $14.50M value, down from 202,520 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $179.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $128.32. About 1.68M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

The stock of CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.66 target or 3.00% below today’s $0.68 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $19.44M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $0.66 price target is reached, the company will be worth $583,290 less. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.0096 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6795. About 40,288 shares traded. CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) has declined 73.21% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CUI News: 31/05/2018 – CHINA REGENERATIVE MEDICINE INTERNATIONAL LTD – CUI ZHANFENG WILL RESIGN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 20/04/2018 – DJ CUI Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUI); 07/05/2018 – CUI Global 1Q Loss $3.3M; 14/03/2018 – CUI GLOBAL INC – POWER AND ELECTROMECHANICAL SEGMENT UNAUDITED BACKLOG WAS $20.2 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – CUI Global Subsidiary Orbital N.A. Secures Combined VE Technology® and System Integration Order from Leading North American Petrochemical Company; 14/03/2018 CUI Global 4Q Loss/Shr 20c; 07/05/2018 – CUI Global 1Q Rev $22.0M; 07/05/2018 – CUI Global 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 04/05/2018 – CHINA INNOVATIONPAY GROUP LTD 8083.HK – CUI YUSONG APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with Cui Tiankai, China Ambassador to the U.S

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.44 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Power and Electro-Mechanical, and Energy. It currently has negative earnings. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors; and power solutions, such as Novum and ICE Block that addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $19,997 activity. On Wednesday, March 20 the insider CLOUGH WILLIAM J bought $19,997.

Willis Investment Counsel increased Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 232,435 shares to 263,400 valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Rogers Communications (NYSE:RL) stake by 74,334 shares and now owns 105,350 shares. Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) was raised too.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.39 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Thursday, April 18 report. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $130 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 19. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 18 report.

