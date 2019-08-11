CUI Global, Inc. (CUI) Reaches $0.67 Low on Aug, 11; Shorts at Jewett-cameron Trading Companyhares (JCTCF) Raised By 317.65%

Jewett-cameron Trading Companyhares (NASDAQ:JCTCF) had an increase of 317.65% in short interest. JCTCF’s SI was 7,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 317.65% from 1,700 shares previously. With 4,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Jewett-cameron Trading Companyhares (NASDAQ:JCTCF)’s short sellers to cover JCTCF’s short positions. The SI to Jewett-cameron Trading Companyhares’s float is 0.34%. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.79. About 7,778 shares traded or 66.73% up from the average. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has declined 0.38% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS

The stock of CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) reached all time low today, Aug, 11 and still has $0.63 target or 6.00% below today’s $0.67 share price. This indicates more downside for the $19.11M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.63 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.15M less. The stock decreased 8.49% or $0.062 during the last trading session, reaching $0.668. About 200,356 shares traded. CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) has declined 73.21% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CUI News: 14/03/2018 – CUI Global 4Q Adjusted EBITDA Loss of $2.3M; 07/05/2018 – CUI Global 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 17/05/2018 – CUI Global Subsidiary Orbital Gas U.K. Secures Second Biomethane Contract from Major European Industrial Company; 07/05/2018 – CUI Global 1Q Loss $3.3M; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: China Ambassador to the U.S. Cui Tiankai Sits Down with CNBC’s Seema Mody; 16/04/2018 – CHINESE AMBASSADOR TO U.S. CUI TIANKAI COMMENTS AT EVENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ CUI Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUI); 15/05/2018 – CUI Global Subsidiary Orbital U.K. Promotes GasPT Technology to U.K. Energy Industry; 04/04/2018 – China’s Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said on Wednesday it was China’s preference to resolve the trade dispute with Washington through negotiations but “it takes two to tango.”; 31/05/2018 – CHINA REGENERATIVE MEDICINE INTERNATIONAL LTD – CUI ZHANFENG WILL RESIGN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $19,997 activity. CLOUGH WILLIAM J bought 15,000 shares worth $19,997.

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.11 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Power and Electro-Mechanical, and Energy. It currently has negative earnings. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors; and power solutions, such as Novum and ICE Block that addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold CUI Global, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 14.37 million shares or 2.82% less from 14.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 17,222 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Savings Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 313,150 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc owns 27,257 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grace White Incorporated New York invested 0.2% of its portfolio in CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI). 409,241 are held by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc. Heartland Advsr holds 2.68M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Company invested 0% in CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 1.05M shares. Captrust Fincl stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 629,429 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 19,346 shares. Geode Cap Management holds 0% in CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) or 121,210 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 109,120 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vista Cap Partners holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 359,482 shares. James Inv Research Inc invested in 0% or 7,350 shares. State Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Renaissance Technology Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Vanguard Group invested in 0% or 68,728 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Corp reported 179,808 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Blackrock owns 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 1,104 shares.

