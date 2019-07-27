CUI Global Inc. (CUI) and Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) Comparing side by side

Both CUI Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) and Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CUI Global Inc. 1 0.23 N/A -0.61 0.00 Research Frontiers Incorporated 3 63.28 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has CUI Global Inc. and Research Frontiers Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUI Global Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -22% Research Frontiers Incorporated 0.00% -86% -70.2%

Risk and Volatility

CUI Global Inc. has a beta of 1.4 and its 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a 1.1 beta and it is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CUI Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Research Frontiers Incorporated which has a 8.1 Current Ratio and a 8.1 Quick Ratio. Research Frontiers Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CUI Global Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.6% of CUI Global Inc. shares and 11.7% of Research Frontiers Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of CUI Global Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Research Frontiers Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CUI Global Inc. -1.59% 6.9% -9.49% -27.06% -53.9% 0.81% Research Frontiers Incorporated 19.77% 51.6% 15.68% 165.6% 284.97% 112.82%

For the past year CUI Global Inc. has weaker performance than Research Frontiers Incorporated

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Research Frontiers Incorporated beats CUI Global Inc.

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power and Electro-Mechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors; and power solutions, such as Novum and ICE Block that addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technology, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs. Its SPD-Smart light-control technology is used in various product applications, including windows, sunshades, skylights, and interior partitions for homes and buildings; automotive windows, sunroofs, sun-visors, sunshades, rear-view mirrors, instrument panels, and navigation systems; aircraft windows; eyewear products; and flat panel displays for electronic products. Research Frontiers Incorporated was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Woodbury, New York.