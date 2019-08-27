CUI Global Inc. (CUI) and Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Comparison side by side

CUI Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) and Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) compete against each other in the Industrial Electrical Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CUI Global Inc. 1 0.21 N/A -0.60 0.00 Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 19 1.64 N/A 2.09 8.29

In table 1 we can see CUI Global Inc. and Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CUI Global Inc. and Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUI Global Inc. 0.00% -37.1% -22.3% Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 14.5% 10.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.15 beta means CUI Global Inc.’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CUI Global Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1. Competitively, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has 3.2 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CUI Global Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CUI Global Inc. and Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 42.9% and 87.9% respectively. Insiders owned 2.6% of CUI Global Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 40.5% of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CUI Global Inc. -4.46% -17.58% -42.75% -53.42% -73.21% -39.02% Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. -3.57% -11.11% -15.2% -13.98% -25.47% -1.26%

For the past year CUI Global Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

Summary

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. beats on 8 of the 8 factors CUI Global Inc.

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power and Electro-Mechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors; and power solutions, such as Novum and ICE Block that addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technology, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system. It also provides train control center that monitors route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, and the working status of other function devices, as well as generates control instructions and commands. In addition, the company offers automation train protection that operates as a train over-speed protection mechanism; supervisory control and data acquisition system, an open software platform; and subway supervisory and control platform data acquisition product, as well as automatic train protection and other products. Further, it engages in research and development activities; and provides integrated automation systems and services, mechanical and electrical solution services, and installation services. The company serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries. The company was formerly known as HLS Systems International Ltd. and changed its name to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. in July 2009. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic China.