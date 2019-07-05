CUI Global Inc. (CUI) and Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) Contrasting side by side

Both CUI Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) and Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CUI Global Inc. 1 0.26 N/A -0.61 0.00 Capstone Turbine Corporation 1 0.70 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CUI Global Inc. and Capstone Turbine Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CUI Global Inc. and Capstone Turbine Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUI Global Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -22% Capstone Turbine Corporation 0.00% -57.7% -24%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.4 shows that CUI Global Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Capstone Turbine Corporation has beta of 0.8 which is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CUI Global Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Capstone Turbine Corporation is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. CUI Global Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Capstone Turbine Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

CUI Global Inc. and Capstone Turbine Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CUI Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Capstone Turbine Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Capstone Turbine Corporation’s potential upside is 152.81% and its consensus target price is $2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CUI Global Inc. and Capstone Turbine Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.6% and 11.9%. 1.3% are CUI Global Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of Capstone Turbine Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CUI Global Inc. -1.59% 6.9% -9.49% -27.06% -53.9% 0.81% Capstone Turbine Corporation -3.63% -12.38% 2.04% -2.88% -41.16% 34.64%

For the past year CUI Global Inc. was less bullish than Capstone Turbine Corporation.

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power and Electro-Mechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors; and power solutions, such as Novum and ICE Block that addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technology, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The companyÂ’s microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company remanufactures microturbine engines; and provides after-market parts and services. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. Capstone Turbine Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.