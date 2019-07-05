Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)’s Financial Results Comparing With SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 7 117.89 N/A -2.11 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cue Biopharma Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Cue Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cue Biopharma Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s average target price is $4.5, while its potential upside is 2,133.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cue Biopharma Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.1% and 23% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 3.94% -6.12% 40.67% 18.04% -41.06% 79.57% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.