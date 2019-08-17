Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)’s Financial Results Comparing With PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

This is a contrast between Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 81.84 N/A -2.11 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 53.11 N/A -3.17 0.00

Demonstrates Cue Biopharma Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cue Biopharma Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, PLx Pharma Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PLx Pharma Inc.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors PLx Pharma Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.