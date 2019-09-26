Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 93.16 N/A -2.11 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3043.52 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cue Biopharma Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cue Biopharma Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Mustang Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cue Biopharma Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Mustang Bio Inc.’s average price target is $7, while its potential upside is 86.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares and 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. was more bullish than Mustang Bio Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.