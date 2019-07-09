Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 7 106.62 N/A -2.11 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cue Biopharma Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19%

Liquidity

Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MediciNova Inc. are 46.4 and 46.4 respectively. MediciNova Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cue Biopharma Inc. and MediciNova Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of MediciNova Inc. is $22, which is potential 143.63% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.1% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares and 21.6% of MediciNova Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 3.94% -6.12% 40.67% 18.04% -41.06% 79.57% MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. was more bullish than MediciNova Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.