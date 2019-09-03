Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 79.80 N/A -2.11 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cue Biopharma Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cue Biopharma Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5%

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. Its rival Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Cue Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cue Biopharma Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.7% and 40%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.