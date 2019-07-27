Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

This is a contrast between Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 7 101.68 N/A -2.11 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cue Biopharma Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. Its rival Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Kura Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cue Biopharma Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.1% and 84.8%. 0.6% are Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.6% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 3.94% -6.12% 40.67% 18.04% -41.06% 79.57% Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Kura Oncology Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.