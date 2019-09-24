Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 90.14 N/A -2.11 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cue Biopharma Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Enochian Biosciences Inc. is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.9. Enochian Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares and 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares. Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 64.37% are Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. has 76.81% stronger performance while Enochian Biosciences Inc. has -30.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.