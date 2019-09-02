Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 81.49 N/A -2.11 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.26 N/A 0.61 18.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cue Biopharma Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cue Biopharma Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cue Biopharma Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.7% and 76.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Cue Biopharma Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.