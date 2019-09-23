Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)’s Financial Results Comparing With ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 89.63 N/A -2.11 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cue Biopharma Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Table 2 represents Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ContraFect Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cue Biopharma Inc.

The shares of both Cue Biopharma Inc. and ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 21.7% and 37.6% respectively. 0.4% are Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. has 76.81% stronger performance while ContraFect Corporation has -70.84% weaker performance.

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.