Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)’s Financial Results Comparing With CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 7 107.45 N/A -2.11 0.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 5 3.22 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cue Biopharma Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.1% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.69% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 19.13% are CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 3.94% -6.12% 40.67% 18.04% -41.06% 79.57% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. -0.97% -11.92% -14% -7.78% -42.05% 21.43%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.