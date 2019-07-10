Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Both Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 7 106.62 N/A -2.11 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 71.28 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cue Biopharma Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Celsion Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cue Biopharma Inc. and Celsion Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.1% and 9.8%. About 0.6% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 3.94% -6.12% 40.67% 18.04% -41.06% 79.57% Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Celsion Corporation.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Celsion Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.