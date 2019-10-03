Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 0.00 17.34M -2.11 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 8.78M -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cue Biopharma Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cue Biopharma Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 208,915,662.65% 0% 0% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1,722,244,017.26% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cue Biopharma Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 21.7% and 0% respectively. About 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.