Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

We are comparing Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 7 110.47 N/A -2.11 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.20 N/A -0.11 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cue Biopharma Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.1% and 0.72%. Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 3.94% -6.12% 40.67% 18.04% -41.06% 79.57% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.02% 0.72% 1.33% -2.92% 2.49% 3.72%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.