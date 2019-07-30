Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 7 109.37 N/A -2.11 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 7 10.53 N/A -2.17 0.00

Demonstrates Cue Biopharma Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cue Biopharma Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cue Biopharma Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s potential upside is 5.34% and its consensus target price is $15.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cue Biopharma Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.1% and 15.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has 23.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 3.94% -6.12% 40.67% 18.04% -41.06% 79.57% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.