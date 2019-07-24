Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Both Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 7 94.67 N/A -2.11 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.01 N/A -2.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cue Biopharma Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cue Biopharma Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Cue Biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cue Biopharma Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $15.67, while its potential upside is 291.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.1% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares and 69.7% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 3.94% -6.12% 40.67% 18.04% -41.06% 79.57% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.