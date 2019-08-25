Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 77.34 N/A -2.11 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Demonstrates Cue Biopharma Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.7 while its Quick Ratio is 19.7. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cue Biopharma Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $5.5, with potential upside of 29.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares and 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.