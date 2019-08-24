Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) Reaches $7.55 After 5.00% Down Move; Last Week Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Calfrac Well Services has $7.5 highest and $3.75 lowest target. $5.15’s average target is 241.06% above currents $1.51 stock price. Calfrac Well Services had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by National Bank Canada on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5 target in Thursday, February 28 report. See Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) latest ratings:

20/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $3.75 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $4.35 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $7.5 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

The stock of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.44% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $7.55. About 67,120 shares traded. Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) has declined 11.97% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. The company has market cap of $170.50 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. It currently has negative earnings. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells.

Another recent and important Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Could The Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $218.45 million. The firm offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries. It currently has negative earnings.