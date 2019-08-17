Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Comparison side by side

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 81.84 N/A -2.11 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 3021.13 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cue Biopharma Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cue Biopharma Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cue Biopharma Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 60.71% and its average price target is $18.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cue Biopharma Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.7% and 24.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 13.78% are Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cue Biopharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.