Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 7 106.76 N/A -2.11 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 10.74 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cue Biopharma Inc. and Novan Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9%

Liquidity

Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Novan Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Cue Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novan Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.1% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.6% of Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 35.49% of Novan Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 3.94% -6.12% 40.67% 18.04% -41.06% 79.57% Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Novan Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Novan Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.