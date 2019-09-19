Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Comparison side by side

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 90.14 N/A -2.11 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cue Biopharma Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cue Biopharma Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and its Quick Ratio is 14. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cue Biopharma Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $17.75, with potential upside of 86.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cue Biopharma Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.7% and 78.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.