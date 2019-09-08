Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Comparison side by side

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 84.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Table 1 highlights Cue Biopharma Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cue Biopharma Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Liquidity

Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor IVERIC bio Inc. are 12 and 12 respectively. IVERIC bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cue Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cue Biopharma Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.7% and 61.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. has 76.81% stronger performance while IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Cue Biopharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.