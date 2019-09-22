Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 89.63 N/A -2.11 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Demonstrates Cue Biopharma Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, IVERIC bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12 while its Quick Ratio is 12. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cue Biopharma Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.7% and 61.9%. Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, 0.3% are IVERIC bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. has 76.81% stronger performance while IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Cue Biopharma Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.