Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Comparison side by side

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 7 95.49 N/A -2.11 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cue Biopharma Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Immunic Inc. is 7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7. Immunic Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.1% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares and 1.9% of Immunic Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 3.94% -6.12% 40.67% 18.04% -41.06% 79.57% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Immunic Inc.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Immunic Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.