Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 90.86 N/A -2.11 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.39 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cue Biopharma Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Liquidity

Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ImmuCell Corporation are 7.3 and 6.3 respectively. ImmuCell Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cue Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cue Biopharma Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.7% and 23.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.