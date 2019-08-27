Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 76.93 N/A -2.11 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 7.27 N/A -1.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cue Biopharma Inc. and iBio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cue Biopharma Inc. and iBio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cue Biopharma Inc. and iBio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.7% and 8.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 45.24% of iBio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. has 76.81% stronger performance while iBio Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors iBio Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.