Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 7 95.36 N/A -2.11 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cue Biopharma Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cue Biopharma Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Forty Seven Inc. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Forty Seven Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cue Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.1% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares and 67.3% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. 0.6% are Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 3.94% -6.12% 40.67% 18.04% -41.06% 79.57% Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.