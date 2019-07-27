Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 7 101.68 N/A -2.11 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A -8.93 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cue Biopharma Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -69.1% -59.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cue Biopharma Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 21.1% and 0.8% respectively. Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 0.95% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 3.94% -6.12% 40.67% 18.04% -41.06% 79.57% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 1.16% 14% 23.04% -1.04% -43.4% 82.86%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. was less bullish than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.