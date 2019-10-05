Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 0.00 17.34M -2.11 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 46 0.00 32.13M -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 208,915,662.65% 0% 0% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 69,893,408.74% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

Cue Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Current Ratio is 15.8 and has 15.8 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Cue Biopharma Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a consensus price target of $62, with potential upside of 56.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG are owned by institutional investors. Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 2% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.