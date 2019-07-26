Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 7 101.68 N/A -2.11 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 4.47 N/A -4.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cue Biopharma Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cue Biopharma Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Liquidity

Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cue Biopharma Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $19, with potential upside of 748.21%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cue Biopharma Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.1% and 25.7%. Insiders owned 0.6% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 3.94% -6.12% 40.67% 18.04% -41.06% 79.57% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. has stronger performance than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.