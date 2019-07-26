Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) Contrasting side by side

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 7 101.68 N/A -2.11 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 195 11.57 N/A 3.10 63.51

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cue Biopharma Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cue Biopharma Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. Its rival Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 3.4 respectively. Bio-Techne Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cue Biopharma Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Bio-Techne Corporation is $250, which is potential 16.49% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.1% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95% of Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.38% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 3.94% -6.12% 40.67% 18.04% -41.06% 79.57% Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. was more bullish than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cue Biopharma Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.