Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 90.14 N/A -2.11 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.66 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cue Biopharma Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cue Biopharma Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4%

Liquidity

Cue Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cue Biopharma Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is $6, which is potential 81.27% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cue Biopharma Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 21.7% and 53% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.