Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 84.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 115 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Liquidity

Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Ascendis Pharma A/S which has a 22.3 Current Ratio and a 22.3 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Cue Biopharma Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average price target of $166.86, with potential upside of 49.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than Ascendis Pharma A/S

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.