Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Comparison side by side

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 86.76 N/A -2.11 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cue Biopharma Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cue Biopharma Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cue Biopharma Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has an average price target of $13, with potential upside of 348.28%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cue Biopharma Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 21.7% and 14.2% respectively. Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. was more bullish than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.