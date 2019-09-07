Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Comparing side by side

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 84.00 N/A -2.11 0.00 Alector Inc. 19 40.07 N/A -0.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cue Biopharma Inc. and Alector Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cue Biopharma Inc. and Alector Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alector Inc. are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Alector Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cue Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares and 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alector Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats Cue Biopharma Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.